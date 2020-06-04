We are already quite used to the different modes of private browsing in different web browsers and even applications, what Google calls its Incognito Mode. An Incognito Mode that is present in Chrome but also in YouTube or Maps, for example, and that allows us navigate without a trace. Apparently, it seems that not everything is perfect here.

It happens with Chrome that with version 76 of the browser, initially released for desktop systems and finally landed on mobile, a series of improvements came for the management of extensions and PWA applications. Improvements that included the possibility of hiding the websites that were browsing under the aforementioned Incognito Mode, but which it has not worked as it should.

The problem with Chrome Incognito Mode

As we have commented before, In Incognito Mode we can browse privately, although now we will see that it is not so much. Navigation is normal although the cookies generated during it, and also everything that is stored in memory, is deleted as soon as we close the window that we have open, and the information is not shared between tabs, nor is access to your own private information. browser. So there are no sessions either unless we open them voluntarily.

Pages visited while browsing in Incognito Mode are also not recorded in the browser History, nor are discarded files recorded. Of course, no passwords are stored and auto-completion is not allowed on forms. For practical purposes, Browsing in Incognito Mode is like opening a web browser for the first time in our life, although this mode has some limitations.

There are developers who have found methods to know when we navigate in Incognito Mode despite Google hiding it

For example, browsing in Incognito Mode does not hide our IP nor, of course, does it hide us from the servers themselves who know that someone is visiting their pages but not who. There is also no complete privacy before third-party apps that manage their own cookies. But Google has an API called FileSystem that allows websites to save temporary files while browsing.

As it is not available in Incognito Mode, websites know that they cannot save files and, therefore, they know that we use Incognito Mode. To solve this, Google also took this API to Incognito Mode and root of the movement, Chrome stopped warning web pages that the user was browsing privately. A kind of “ultra incognito” mode that developers have learned to detect, unfortunately for Google and the privacy of users.

Differences in write time in normal mode and incognito mode. Via Jesse Li.

For example, there are developers who have published methods to assess whether a user uses Chrome’s Incognito Mode such as measuring the Write speed of the FileSystem API. If the files are written faster than usual, we are in Incognito Mode. The measurement of the available space that the API leaves for each website also serves to know whether or not we browse privately, sincei have a limit of 120MB (the space in RAM) we know that we are in private mode (the hard drive has no limits). Due to these systems, websites have learned to collect data even in Incognito Mode.

They sue Google for 5 billion dollars

As a result of these weaknesses in Chrome’s Incognito Mode, Google has just received a demand of no more and no less than 5,000 million dollars. In said lawsuit Google itself is accused of collecting data during this private browsing, knowing what we see and where we are browsing while using the Incognito Mode of your browser.

Google is accused of collecting data for your benefit while browsing in Incognito

Demand counts that Google collects user data through various of its services, like Analytics or Google Ad Manager, and also of apps and complements of some websites, also including the apps of their smartphones on demand. “Google cannot continue to participate in the collection of covert and unauthorized data from virtually all Americans with a computer or a phone.”

For his part, Google has responded through José Castaneda, a company spokesperson, indicating that the company will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit. “As we clearly state each time a new incognito tab is opened, websites may collect information about your browsing activity,” says Castaneda.

As Castaneda indicates, the Chrome browser warns of this in its navigation during Incognito Mode, indicating the following:

That Chrome does not store browsing history, cookies or data from websites, nor information entered in forms.

That online activity may be visible to the websites we visit, our company or educational center or our Internet service provider.

We will see what remains of this lawsuit filed against Google by the law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner on behalf of the plaintiffs Chasom Brown, María Nguyen and William Byatt. The case has been presented in the Northern District Court of California No. 20-03665, in the U.S. We’ll be alert.