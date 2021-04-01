Accusations against Commissioner Díaz de la Portilla – Telemundo Miami (51)

Inspectors and agents arrived at a place in Allapattah, where according to the Miami police, an illegal club was operating in the middle of the pandemic last Sunday night, February 22, and, according to a report, the site was not only partying and loud music, but people without masks and without social distance, violating the curfew.

But that was not the only surprise of the night, but rather finding a city commissioner there: Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who appears in a photo, inside the premises, without a mask.

The person who captured the image would have been a city inspector, who, according to various reports, that night had a physical altercation with the commissioner.

Information that we have not been able to independently corroborate indicates that when the inspector arrived at the site and requested the club’s licenses, Díaz de la Portilla allegedly began to push her to leave. None of this is mentioned in the police report, where it is only specified that the owner of the premises received a civil summons and the order to close the business.

This afternoon, Commissioner Díaz de la Portilla sent us a statement in which he denies the alleged incident with the city inspector.

“The photos and videos do not show anything inappropriate and the police report shows that nothing happened, he says. Furthermore, he accuses Commissioner Joe Carollo of fabricating this story. In his words, to hide his misdeeds and attack those who want to do things well. When you go to an establishment, you don’t ask for licenses. Because that is up to the police ”.

In less than two weeks, this is the second scandal in which the commissioner has been embroiled.

Precisely, during the commission meeting he had a strong confrontation with Carollo.