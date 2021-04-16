Accumulation of vaccines grows in the US in the face of resistance from some

(Bloomberg) – According to an analysis by Bloomberg News, many states and cities in the United States are accumulating a surplus of covid-19 vaccines, which could be a sign that in some places demand is slowing before achieving that a large percentage of the population has been inoculated.

Data indicates that up to one in three doses is not being used in some states. Vaccine appointments are often missed, and few people are signing up for the program.

Bloomberg analyzed state and US data on Monday, providing a snapshot of vaccine use before Johnson & Johnson put millions of immunizations on hold pending the results of federal health officials’ investigation into rare thrombus cases. That pause will likely cause the number of unused vaccines to fluctuate, but it will change the comparisons between states little.

Overall, demand remains strong. In the US, 37% of people have received at least one dose and the country is one of the world leaders in vaccination. But even some states that are doing well are struggling with stubborn localities where uptake is low.

The Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker shows the percentage of administered doses that have been used by state, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the end of February, during a high demand for vaccines, only 19% of the doses were not used, which means that almost all the available doses were applied. Bloomberg calculated the unused dose rates for this analysis using one-week averages, which are less volatile than daily figures.

There are currently warning signs that vaccines are not being used. That has become a concern for epidemiologists, who argue that at least 75% of the country’s population must be protected before the virus can actually be contained.

Federal officials are in the early stages of rethinking distribution. Until now, vaccines have been distributed on a population basis.

“We are going to go through stages, as we vaccinate higher and higher portions of the population. We will continue to look at where vaccines are needed, how they are distributed, and how best to reach more people, ”Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House covid-19 response team, said in March.

Meanwhile, the doses pile up. West Virginia, which was initially recognized for the launch of its vaccination campaign, has gone from having used all vaccines in February to recently accumulating 26% of them, a daily average of 352,000 doses. Some states have not implemented their vaccination strategy. Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi represent a group of southern states that have had trouble getting started.

States are not controlling all distribution within their own borders. Mississippi says it has used 77% of the requested doses. But when you count the doses sent directly by the federal government to pharmacies and other places, only 65% ​​of the doses have been applied in the state, according to the Bloomberg analysis.

Together, the worst-performing quartile of states has 14.1 million unused vaccines, meaning that 31% of the doses administered in those states have yet to be marked as used. In the best performing quartile of states, only 11% of the doses were not used.

In the early days of the vaccination campaign, West Virginia focused on its older population and has now shifted from the teens to the 30s, where the majority of new COVID-19 cases are showing up, Clay Marsh said. , the state czar covid.

“We are noticing more incidents of people who require more conviction or more time to make a decision,” he said. “We are right at that interface of having more vaccines than arms to put them in.”

