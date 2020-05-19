Accumulating megabytes is a special service offered by some operators. In fact, it can be considered as a differential factor for many users who opt for this type of company. The first operator to bring this possibility to Spain was LowiBut then a long list of companies have joined.

At the moment, the large operators do not allow to make use of this type of service, not at least in their main brands. Yes they have adopted it in their second brands or in their low-cost operators. The market seems to relate this service to a cheap operator, although the reality is that it is something very interesting that should be offered by default.

What does accumulating megabytes or gigabytes consist of?

The operation of the accumulate mega service, which can have a different name for each operator, is really simple. Basically, this is activated by default and all megabytes not consumed for one month, will be available to consume the following month. In general, the following month we will first consume the accumulated megabytes and then those that we have available at the contracted rate.

For example, if we have a rate with 10GB to browse and for a month we only consume 8GB, they will accumulate 2GB for the following month. In that month, we will start consuming the 2GB of the previous month and then the contracted 10GB data franchise. If we have leftovers of those 10GB, they accumulate for the following month, but we will never accumulate anything from the 2GB of the previous month.

We must bear in mind that this usually applies in general to all operators, but we have exceptions at the month level that keep megabytes unconsumed, activation by default or voluntary request and restriction only to contract rates (not prepaid) . All of this is detailed in each operator section below.

Operators who have this option

More and more operators are offering the possibility of accumulating megabytes for the following month. If you want to know all the details or the conditions they impose, we recommend you visit the specific section of your operator in the following list. All the information It will be updated with changes or new operators that offer the service.

Accumulate gigabytes with Lowi

At Lowi we can accumulate as many megabytes and minutes each month as we have hired, with a 25GB and 150 minute limit. The megabytes and minutes can only be enjoyed during the following month and will be the first to be consumed.

Activation: automatic

Rates: contract

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: 25GB

Megatel deposit at Jazztel

This option allows to accumulate data of the flat rate that we do not consume in each cycle and enjoy them in the following cycle. It must be activated by the client following these steps:

At customer area accessing the line in “Products” where we will see the option to activate the Mega Deposit.

In the Jazztel app entering the main screen in the line that we want to activate the mega deposit and clicking on the option. The data is consumed after spending what our rate offers.

Manual activation

Rates: contract

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: after the contracted rate

Limit: –

Accumulate megabytes with Digi Mobil

In Digi Mobil we can accumulate the unconsumed megabytes both in prepaid as in contract. These will be the first to be consumed. We can check consumption at any time by dialing * 100 # or * 130 #.

Activation: automatic

Rates: contract and prepayment

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: –

Pepephone Mega Accumulation

If we are customers since July 1, 2019 we have available the accumulation of megabytes. As many megabytes as we have contracted can be accumulated each month. On the 1st of the month we will receive a SMS reporting the accumulated volume of the previous month and will be used first.

Activation: automatic

Rates: contract

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: –

Accumulate gigabytes with pleasant rate

Amena allows you to accumulate gigabytes with all mobile rates and combined rates, although it does not apply to just fun data at home and 4G Internet. Again, the accumulated gigs will be consumed first and we do not have to do anything since it is activated by default. In case of changing rates, we lose the accumulated gigabytes.

Activation: automatic

Rates: contract

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: –

Accumulate Simyo megabytes

The virtual of Orange offers a difference with the rest of the operators by allowing to accumulate up to 3 months. Also, it works for contract and prepaid.

Activation: automatic

Rates: contract and prepayment

Accumulated months: 3

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: –

GIGA BANK from Fi Network

This option allows you to save unused gigs for the following month. There are no more limits and these data are consumed first.

Activation: automatic

Rates: contract

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: –

Accumulate gigas in Vodafone Yu

The data not consumed in this operator accumulates for the following month, up to a maximum of triple of which the yu rate includes monthly.

Activation: automatic

Rates: prepaid

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: triple that included in the rate.

Accumulate megabytes in Lebara

Another operator that offers the option of accumulating all unused gigabytes to spend at next month.

Activation: automatic

Rates: prepaid

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: –

Accumulate Gigas República Móvil

In this operator we must first renew the prepaid rate before it runs out and we can accumulate a 20% of data maximum. When we have reached 80% of our data bonus, the “Renew your rate” button will be enabled in the client area.

Manual activation

Rates: prepaid

Accumulated months: 1

Consumption: before contracted rate

Limit: 20% of the fee