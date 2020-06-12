June 11, 2020 | 7:58 pm

Infonavit announced the resumption of the service of delivery of deeds registered on the institutional platform.

The service has been suspended for maintenance issues since 2015. Although in 2017 a pilot program was carried out and only a few were delivered.

The measure aims to provide legal certainty to borrowers on their property. From June 3 of this year, the process can be done online or by phone.

In the first three days that the service was reactivated, 6,000 requests for delivery of deeds were obtained, Carlos Martínez, CEO of Infonavit, said at a press conference.

Since we arrived it was one of the first problems and complaints that we detected. We agreed and developed a technological solution so that they can be ordered from home. They can do all the digital paperwork

Carlos Martinez

Martínez commented that the reactivation of the delivery will benefit 2 million borrowers.

In addition, the manager recalled that, regardless of whether the credit is still in progress and they are paying it, it is a worker’s right to have their deed.

“Because their house is theirs, not Infonavit’s. The loan is the one they contract with the Institute, ”said Martínez.

If the credit was granted in the period from 1972 to 2007, the deeds are under the protection of the Institute, so the borrower can start the process from My Infonavit Account, calling Infonatel or going to the nearest CESI, where you will provide a folio to follow up on the delivery of the document.

Although, due to the health contingency, an appointment system was implemented to attend CESI, in order to avoid crowds.

In the case of credits placed since 2008, the beneficiary must go with the Notary Public who prepared the deed. If this information is unknown, the Institute provides advice through its service channels.