Few could foresee that the last day of Group B of the final phase ACB with so many unknowns to solve. He Real Madrid he has not done his homework and he is in a critical situation in which he does not depend on himself to qualify for the semifinals. The only set that has no options to progress is the Casademont Zaragoza, And the fact of facing the meringues gives a certain advantage to them, although nothing can be taken for granted in an absolutely crazy group and in which strong emotions are looming on the last day. We analyze all possible classification scenarios for the current champions and top favorites for the title.

Real Madrid could qualify if …

Valencia Basket lose to Herbalife Gran Canaria and Real Madrid win their game against Casademont Zaragoza It is an absolute imperative for the options of the merengue team that the Valencians are not able to impose their authority on the Canaries, with intact classification options. In such a case, a triple tie would occur in the header between Valencia Basket, Real Madrid and the winner of the match between San Pablo Burgos and MoraBanc Andorra, from which the meringues would come out as group toppers. The second of group in that situation would be difficult to discern and it would be necessary to wait for the result of the duel between Burgos and Andorran people to verify later clashes between the tied and even, basket average, according to the tiebreaker criteria.

06/23/2020 06:06

There is no other scenario that would allow Pablo Laso’s team to stay alive in the championship.. If Valencia Basket imposes its favoritism against Herbalife Gran Canaria, the Whites’ match against Casademont Zaragoza would be a mere procedure since the Taronjas would have secured the first place and the second would be played by San Pablo Burgos and Morabanc Andorra. Having won both against Real Madrid, that would leave the current ACB League champions.