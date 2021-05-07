Account suspended for sharing President Trump’s posts

05/07/2021 at 09:11 CEST

Twitter has suspended an account for to share publications of the new platform communications from former US President Donald Trump. The account claimed to be tweeting “on behalf” of Trump. A company spokesperson said the account, @DJTDesk, violated the ban policy by sharing content “affiliated with a suspended account.”

The BBC found similar accounts still active on the social media platform. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in January after he expressed his support for the rioters who stormed the United States Capitol. He launched his own communications platform, entitled “From the desk of Donald J. Trump“, on Tuesday.

According to NBC News, the bio for the @DJTDesk account read: “Publications copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS; originally composed via DonaldJTrump / Desk. “Twitter says that while it allows accounts to share content from Trump’s new website, it will not allow an individual to” circumvent “a ban.