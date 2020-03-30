Account hacking, cyberattack, computer takeover, Belgian authorities received three times more reports of cyber incidents this year than in 2018, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Friday. These figures were communicated by Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès (MR), also in charge of the Center for Cybersecurity in Belgium. The Centre’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) received no less than 4,484 reports of cyber attacks this year, compared to 1,600 last year. “The majority of these attacks are fraud attempts, such as phishing, CEO (or Business Email Compromise) fraud, Microsoft Scam and sextortion scam,” said Center for Cybersecurity spokesperson Katrien Eggers. . “But we also receive reports of cyber attacks such as DDOS, hacked accounts, ransomware, etc.”

“This year, the federal police also received 40% more complaints,” said Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès. “This increase is significant and despite everything, it is only the visible part of the iceberg. Because the companies do not systematically declare the cyber attacks of which they are the target.”