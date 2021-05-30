According to this study, incest is common in animals

How do animals choose their mate?

Animals take into account various factors when choosing a mate. One of them is their degree of kinship, But animals are also interested in what resources the partner can provide (such as food) and whether they carry desirable genes.

Choosing a non-related partner is attractive as it increases the genetic diversity of the offspring. Mating with a relative, on the other hand, increases the likelihood that parents will transmit rare genetic diseases to their offspring.

So why do some animals practice incest? An obvious scenario in which animals mate with their relatives is when there is simply no other option. If animals are to pass on their genes, hopefully they will prefer have offspring with a relative they don’t reproduce at all.

However, there is a completely different theory behind inbreeding in some animals. According to Richard Dawkins, an evolutionary biologist, there is the so-called ‘selfish gene’. I mean, some animals want pass on as many genes as possible. Thus, from this perspective, the more genes an animal passes on to the next generation, the better it will do.

On the other hand, animals that avoid inbreeding also have to spend energy looking for a partner, even when they learn to distinguish relatives from individuals with whom they are not related. Saving energy is sometimes crucial for the survival of animals and, by extension, the survival of their genes. For this reason, learn to avoid inbreeding might not always be the best strategy for some animals, especially if they are in danger of extinction.