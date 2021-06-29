According to this study, dogs are smarter than cats

Results of the investigation

When it comes to dogs and cats, the study concluded that dogs have around 530 million cortical neurons, while cats have around 250 million. (This figure could be compared to the 16 billion neurons found in the human brain).

“I think the number of neurons an animal has, especially in the cerebral cortex, determines the richness of your inner state of mind and their ability to predict what is about to happen in their environment based on past experiences, “argued Herculano.

Thus, research shows that dogs have the biological capacity to do much more complex things in their lives than cats. Furthermore, the team of scientists chose carnivorous animals for the study because of their diversity and great variety of brain sizes.

On the other hand, the researchers found that the brains of domestic animals (such as dogs, cats, or ferrets) were the same size as wild species (like lions or hyenas), disproving the prevailing view that domestic animals have smaller brains.