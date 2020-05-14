         According to the WHO, it will be four or five years before COVID-19 is under control

“It will be four or five years before COVID-19 is under control,” the chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) predicted on Wednesday, in a grim assessment of the difficulties ahead.

These harsh statements have been poured Soumya Swaminathan, an Indian pediatrician and clinical scientist known for her tuberculosis research. Swaminathan has been a Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization since March 2019.

These forecasts become gloomier now that we know more concrete data about all the people who have already been infected in Spain thanks to a seroprevalence study: It is estimated that only 5%, despite being one of the most punished countries in the world. If we aspire to herd immunity, then we have to assume that we are still at the beginning of the pandemic.

It is true that now we know more than before, we are more prepared, but it also seems true that if we relax the containment measures, it is quite likely that we will have many victims or collapsed health systems again. And not relaxing the measures of confinement implies facing another grim epidemic: the economic one.

Germany, for example, already takes measures to confine society again after the results in the form of contagion that has taken place due to lack of confidence.

Factors involved

Many factors will determine for how long and to what extent the virus will continue to be a threat, including if there are mutations, what containment measures are implemented and if an effective vaccine is developed. All of this is obviously not a certainty … the pandemic could potentially worsen and would then take more than four or five years.

A vaccine seems for now the best way out, but there are many doubts about its efficacy and safety, as well as its production and equitable distribution. A vaccine could also stop working if the virus mutated.

It does not mean that we cannot control the virus, eventually, but it does mean that we will have to take all possible measures to prevent it from spreading after the blockages have been alleviated. It will only take a small number of people to refuse to wear face masks or to fail in social distancing to trigger more local outbreaks.

Peter Piot, a professor of global health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, shares Swaminathan’s pessimistic prognoses, and recalls that the human race today has only eradicated one disease through a vaccine: smallpox.

The WHO director of emergencies, Mike Ryan, has also warned that it is very difficult to predict when we will control the virus: even if a vaccine is found, having the virus under control will require a ‘massive effort’. While there are more than 100 potential vaccines in development, Ryan has recalled that there are other diseases, such as measles, which have not yet been phased out despite vaccines for them.

He has also been careful to warn that we must leave behind the magical or optimistic thought that confinement is a strategy that always works perfectly and that lack of confinement means that things will get better. Certainly, we face the greatest uncertainties in that regard.

