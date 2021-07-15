According to the quotas, the future of Harry Kane is in Manchester City

07/14/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After the fall of England in view of Italy at the end of the Euro 2020, the culmination of the curse of Harry kane it has been postponed once again. With this, added to the three with the Tottenham, there are already four finals that the English striker has lost and, in search of improving his meager collective record and his own performance, it is clear that he does not want to be part of Spurs in the future.

Therefore, whoever was one of the top scorers of the continental tournament with 4 goals is waiting to know what his next club will be, being the Manchester City its apparent most likely destination. Together with the citizens, Chelsea Y Manchester United appear in the list of contenders for the forward, while other alternatives outside the Premier League such as the PSG or the Real Madrid they are much more distant.

KANE: IN THE PREMIER, BUT NOT IN THE TOTTENHAM

In this way, the bookmakers estimate that Harry kane will remain in the local league, but not as a player of the Tottenham. In reality, the quotas value as a first possibility that neither sign nor agree to a contract with another club, as you can detail below:

Neither sign nor agree to sign for another club: 1.57 euros.Manchester City: 2.2 euros.Chelsea: 5.5 euros.Manchester United: 6 euros.PSG: 17 euros.