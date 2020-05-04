The Governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, considered that if the law is approved that would allow members of pension fund managers (.s) to withdraw up to 30% of their savings, the country would enter a similar economic crisis to that of 2003.

“The only result of said proposal would be a setback to a crisis scenario similar to that of 2003, which generated a cost to the country of around 20% of gross domestic product,” the official explained.

Valdez Albizu indicated that allowing the early withdrawal of savings from pension funds would affect workers themselves, since their pensions would be reduced by around 25% or they would have to extend their retirement age between 2 and 4 years, to reach the same level. of pension that they would have obtained if they had not withdrawn the accumulated resources early.

Their opposition to the modification of Law No. 87-01 that creates the Dominican Social Security System that would allow members of pension fund administrators (.s) to withdraw up to 30% of their savings is due to the negative and perverse consequences on the most vulnerable sectors of society, stability and economic growth.

Valdez Albizu pointed out that in order to obtain the liquidity for this to occur, it would be through a repurchase of securities by the Ministry of Finance, which would divert large amounts of resources that the government needs to allocate to the assistance of the sectors most affected by the measures to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“We would be as a nation promoting a transitional health crisis into a more permanent economic and financial crisis that would require years to reverse,” said Valdez Albizu.

.