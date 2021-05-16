According to the director, this will be the title of the sequel to Tomb Raider

The new director and writer of Tomb Raider 2, Misha Green, revealed the name of the second installment of the saga.

After suffering the deceptions of The Trinity and the need to continue your research, Lara Croft returns in the sequel to tomb Raider. The first title of the reboot was released in 2018. However, the second part is already in pre-production and impressive details have recently been revealed.

One of the first characteristics that was covered by the study was the choice of the director. While the first film was directed by the Norwegian Roar uthaug, the next one will be in charge of Misha green, who will also be the scriptwriter.

After the announcement of this change, it was learned a few days ago that the filmmaker in charge finished the first draft of the script and it will be ready to be tested by the other members of the staff. If approved, this would advance the start of filming.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this feature film was scheduled to be released in March 2019. However, some creative dissonances, as well as the COVID-19, they have delayed the deadlines. It is expected to be ready by 2023.

Thus, another novelty about this saga based on the popular video game with the same name is that the title of the second installment was revealed.

According to an image posted by Green, this issue will be captioned Obsidian, or so is expected.

“It is still a long way to production. The title is not even approved… But the first draft is over !!! ”, the writer posted on her Twitter account.

Still a long journey to production. Title’s not even approved. 🤫😜

But first draft finished !!! 🎉🥳🎊 #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/wrKVUubM6I – Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 14, 2021

About the subtitle, it is valid to highlight that an obsidian is a type of rock. The mines and catacombs are the favorite setting of Croft’s adventures, so a term like these does not seem to be something abnormal in history.

In video games, this word is used to refer to collectibles hidden in the Fire cave.

In addition to all the above, not much is known, it is only assumed that the actress Alicia vikander will be back in the title role.