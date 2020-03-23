According to the Coronavirus report, 316 cases are confirmed

According to the national and international epidemiological panorama, there are 292,192 confirmed cases, 12,784 deaths have been reported, but fatality rates and figures of 4.4 percent are managed.

It is reported that the last 14 days the number of new cases is equivalent to 64 percent.

According to the table by regions that allows to see the percentage of distribution of cases, Europe occupies 87.3, information that is provided through the map made by the epidemiology intelligence unit that monitors 24 hours and makes it possible to generate informative data.

National panorama of cases: 316 cases, 794 suspects and 1,667 negatives; 2 deaths will see a panorama 64% in men 36% in women in medical care, 90% have been treated ambulatory and 10% hospitalized; in institutional matters attended post secretary of health; in positive case status 89% ambulatory, mediated age 40 years.

Information in development …