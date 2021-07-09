According to Taulia, global supply chain problems can no longer be classified as outliers

Now, the ability to adapt to higher levels of supply chain uncertainty is essential for global companies and their suppliers.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Supply chain difficulties observed around the world in recent months, from the pandemic to the blockade of the Suez Canal and now the imminent closure of the Yantian terminal in Shenzhen, They can no longer be considered unforeseen situations, according to Taulia, the leading provider of working capital solutions. In a new document, Taulia has highlighted the myriad of issues over the past 18 months that have highlighted the fragility of global supply chains, as well as their impact.

Even before the pandemic, uncertainty in inventory management had increased. Geopolitical tensions came to affect trade between the United States and China. In addition, the United States has been embroiled in carrier strikes, while Brexit has led to transport shortages and increased costs for British and European companies. The recent blockade of the Suez Canal triggered another supply crisis, costing about $ 9 billion a day, while the shortage of semiconductor chips has wreaked further havoc in many industries.

According to Taulia, rising demand, inflation and interest rates in the near future will only add more pressure and complexity to companies already struggling with shortages of supplies, depletion of stocks, rising costs of shipping, financial pressures from suppliers and increased uncertainty.

Erik Wanberg, Head of Inventory Management at Taulia, commented: “These issues should be treated from now on as a new normal in supply chain and inventory management. There is simply too much at stake for companies to continue to attribute them to atypical events and to fail to take appropriate action going forward. Investors often reward companies that show the agility to react quickly to negative events with minimal impact on their bottom line compared to their peers. ‘

In Taulia’s view, this “perfect storm” has created an urgent need for companies to adapt to the increased levels of uncertainty and costs in the supply chain in shipping and international trade. This has made agile supply chain management more critical than ever. Although many companies have begun to adapt with higher levels of safety stock, this increases inventory and warehousing costs, and immobilizes valuable capital that could be better used elsewhere in the organization.

Wanberg added: “Today, balancing the competing priorities of maintaining sufficient inventory to avoid production interruptions while reducing inefficient capital and warehousing expenditures is a crucial part of supply chain management that should not be overlooked. By reducing the working capital tied up in inventory, while maintaining the same level of sales, companies can obtain a higher return on capital. However, to achieve this, companies need new solutions that increase their visibility through better data and provide better access to efficient capital. As is the case in many respects, technology will offer the greatest opportunity for supply chain transformation and competitive advantage.

