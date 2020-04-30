Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although gaming is a hobby we love because it amuses us, the reality is that we would lie if we said that we have never been stressed with a game. This is why we were struck by the existence of a survey in which several players named which games seem the most stressful to them.

According to a survey carried out by Comfy Sacks of more than 1,000 video gamers, the genre that most stresses many is first person shooters. This is why at the top of the list of most stressful games we can see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the 2 most recent Activision FPS.

Now that’s not all, since MMO games (like Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft) and fighting titles also appear on the list. What did surprise us is that Madden NFL 20 is among the 10 games that stressed respondents the most.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Fortnite

Halo: Fireteam Raven

Resident Evil 2

World of warcraft

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Madden NFL 20

Mortal Kombat

Street fighter

Gamers also like to relax

Now, as we mentioned before, the reality is that there are those who also prefer to enjoy this hobby to have a good time. For this reason, the survey also asked them which games are the most relaxing for them.

There the majority of the surveyed players answered that The Sims is one of the titles that they enjoy to relax. Also on the list are titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; Minecraft and Pokémon Gold & Silver. Something curious is that Madden NFL 20 also appears in this list.

The Sims

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Minecraft

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Madden NFL 20

Pokémon Gold & Silver

Tetris

Pokémon Sword & Shield

Super Mario Odyssey

Pokémon Red, Blue & Yellow

What do you think about this list? What are the games that stress you out and what are the ones that relax you? Tell us in the comments.

.