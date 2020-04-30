Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord
Although gaming is a hobby we love because it amuses us, the reality is that we would lie if we said that we have never been stressed with a game. This is why we were struck by the existence of a survey in which several players named which games seem the most stressful to them.
According to a survey carried out by Comfy Sacks of more than 1,000 video gamers, the genre that most stresses many is first person shooters. This is why at the top of the list of most stressful games we can see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the 2 most recent Activision FPS.
Now that’s not all, since MMO games (like Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft) and fighting titles also appear on the list. What did surprise us is that Madden NFL 20 is among the 10 games that stressed respondents the most.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Fortnite
Halo: Fireteam Raven
Resident Evil 2
World of warcraft
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Madden NFL 20
Mortal Kombat
Street fighter
Gamers also like to relax
Now, as we mentioned before, the reality is that there are those who also prefer to enjoy this hobby to have a good time. For this reason, the survey also asked them which games are the most relaxing for them.
There the majority of the surveyed players answered that The Sims is one of the titles that they enjoy to relax. Also on the list are titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; Minecraft and Pokémon Gold & Silver. Something curious is that Madden NFL 20 also appears in this list.
The Sims
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Minecraft
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Madden NFL 20
Pokémon Gold & Silver
Tetris
Pokémon Sword & Shield
Super Mario Odyssey
Pokémon Red, Blue & Yellow
What do you think about this list? What are the games that stress you out and what are the ones that relax you? Tell us in the comments.
.