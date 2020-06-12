Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The company Medium Arena presented the first study that analyzes the impact of gaming and esports on Spanish society, along with personal relationships and opportunities to connect with gamers that arise for brands.

With the study “Gaming, as a way of life”, Arena Media launched this qualitative and quantitative study to enter the homes of families, couples, young people and adults, who enjoy video games and those who have seen a profession in this, to understand how gaming is already part of their daily life and how it has become a way of life establishing in society that goes beyond the prejudices that may exist in this environment.

With this study, perceptions and stereotypes that society has about video games or gamers have been dismantled: isolation against sociability, vice against normalization or aggressiveness against self-control. The work of the Spanish agency has produced significant findings on this culture, such as the invisibility felt by gamers in the media, the substitution of videogames for the consumption of audiovisual productions, the social importance of gaming or the growth that Esports have lived in a short time in Spain.

The study also showed that esports are seen as a real sport as a way of working in the near future. It should also be noted that 57% of gamers put video games and esports before television, series, music or social networks, that 70% of gamers parents play video games with their children during the week or that the 92% stay with friends or family to play video games during the week.

Laura Riestra, Director of Analysis and Research at Arena Media Madrid, He stressed that the results of the study “serve to understand how video games are lived from within, what gamers are like, their motivations, their feelings, but also how this territory impacts their closest social relationships and society. We believe that we can contribute our knowledge of the sector from the most human side, understanding people, thus facilitating brands to approach gaming in a coherent and effective way. “

