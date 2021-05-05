According to rumors Huawei would like to buy a Chinese car manufacturer

Do you remember when mobile phones came into our lives? It seems like a long time ago but no, it’s only been two decades. The fact is that during the first years it was Nokia the one he dominated with an iron fist, until he “screwed up” by going against the current when Google created Android. Is now Huawei the one that commands since over the years it has managed to position itself as the largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment in the world.

That, despite the fact that he has had to deal with sanctions that Trump imposed on him in the US. Well, to make up for this, it has gone one step further and decided to enter the automotive sector. In fact, it already sells a model, the Huawei Seres SF5. In case you don’t know, it’s a Electric SUV with an attractive and technological design which was presented at the last Shanghai Salon. But this is just the outpost, at least, according to rumors …

Apparently Huawei would be “interested” in buying Chongqing

Huawei, to give form and life to the SF5 Beings, had the invaluable help of Cyrus. As well, to create your next model you would not want to work with an external partner, but do it internally. And at this point is where the rumors get to work and indicate what would be the path that the Chinese firm would follow. Apparently, in his plans he would be seize control of a “small” car manufacturer in China.

Several sources, including Reuters, indicate that Huawei reportedly in talks with Chongqing Sokon. The objective of this approach would be to acquire a majority stake in the capital stock of the company Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile. Nevertheless, Neither firm has confirmed that such conversations have taken place and, much less, with the intention of controlling its reins.

However, there is a small detail that we cannot ignore. We recently learned that Huawei signed an agreement to supply its operating system for three companies in China. Therefore, it would not be strange if these rumors are true despite the refusals to their confirmation. We will have to be very attentive to the steps that each company takes, because at the moment the Seres SF5 is sold in China and it seems to be successful …

Source – Reuters