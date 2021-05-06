According to rumors, Citroën would have decided to abandon diesel engines

I still remember when first HDi diesel engines of the now defunct PSA Group they saw the light. Their arrival was in the year 1998 and the clients turned to them. Above all, because they offered a great performance-power-consumption ratio. The press of the time put them behind the Volkswagen injector pumps, but what was undoubted is that their smoothness and silence of the march they were superior. However, history has changed.

Precisely the Volkswagen Group and his “Dieselgate” They have caused the authorities and brands to pillory them. They are no longer interesting and many have been the firms that have gotten off this technology. The last to say that it will not invest more money in these engines has been Renault. But it seems that the list continues to grow, as rumors indicate that Citroën would also have decided to put it aside. We tell you what we know …

Citroën would bet on hybrids and plug-in hybrids and would not invest more in its BlueHDi blocks

To this day, officially, Citroën has not commented on the future of its BlueHDI mechanics. However, several sources indicate that some of those responsible have dropped that they are no longer interested in diesel. Specifically, it has been Autocar, who has offered this news. Apparently, Vincent CobéeCitroën’s CEO, said that this fuel “does not attract him” (or rather that it is extremely cold towards him).

In fact, I would have made a quick review of the evolution of these engines on the market. Five years ago, he said, they represented 80 percent of sales, but last year they did not reach 50 percent. Therefore, like the rest of the brands and executives, it believes that your fee will drop below 15 percent in the next three or four years. And I do not have to swear, because seeing their latest releases it seems that the trend will be this.

The new Citroën C5 X has dispensed with the BlueHDI diesel engines. Its range will consist of PureTech petrol blocks, hybrids and Plug-in Hybrid plug-in hybrids. However, there is still hope to save these types of engines. The Berlingo, C5 AirCross C4 or C4 SpaceTourer they can still be purchased with these types of mechanics. In addition, there are segments that cannot do without it, even if only in a residual way.

With everything you have to be cautious, then the defunct PSA Group invested a lot of money to upgrade the BlueHDI blocks. We will wait for those in charge to say what steps they will take in the future, but we do not believe that Stellantis will kill these engines so soon. Especially since among their ranks is Jeep, and until the new generation hybrid and electric technology is not polished, one hundred percent, they need them yes or yes.

