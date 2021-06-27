According to research, cats recognize their names

Study development

To test whether cats recognize their own name, the researchers they tried to fool the felines with other nouns that sounded similar.

Researchers they recorded their own voices and the cat owner’s voice saying five words: the first four words were the similar sounding nouns, while the fifth word was the cat’s name.

In this way, the scientists were able to conclude that the cats responded to their name if they ignored the recordings of other words, since they moved their ears or head when they heard his name. However, cats rarely respond with enthusiasm, for example by wagging their tail or body or using their voice.

Also, cats that showed weak responses to other nouns that sounded similar to their names were significantly more likely to show strong responses. when they heard their own names.

On the other hand, as scientists point out, a cat that is not yet responding can recognize your name. “Their lack of response may be due to their low level of motivation to interact with humans, or their feelings at the time of the experiment,” Saito argued.

Researchers analyzed data from 77 different cats, dividing the experiments carried out into four. Thus, the analyzed cats were between six months and 17 years old and were mostly mixed breeds. Most of the cats had been spayed and all were indoor cats.