Almost two months after the announcement of the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, the director general of its organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, said on Friday that he could not offer an estimate of the cost that the delay will have until 2021.

Figures reported by the Japanese media range from $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion and most of the accumulated costs are expected to be borne by government entities.

Although he was imprecise about the final figure and who will pay it, Muto made something very clear during the press conference via the internet.

“The Games that we will have in a year may not be the same conventional Olympic and Paralympic Games that we have known,” he stressed.

Muto came up with ideas about cuts in several ways, although the only specific goal he mentioned was torch relay.

“We are evaluating all possible areas,” he said. “It is time for all of us to review what are the essential elements of the Games. What is essential? … I think we could create new Olympic and Paralympic Games, something that is unique to Tokyo. ”

The future of the Tokyo Olympic event still offers more questions than answers.

How will the 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympians stay in the Olympic Village? Will confined spaces be safe? How will they move to Tokyo? How will athletes train and classify? And what will happen to the thousands of workers and judges for the parties?

Will there be an audience or will it be just a televised event? What will happen to the millions of tickets that have already been sold? Will there be refunds? Will there be a coronavirus vaccine by then? Will athletes, young and healthy, have priority to receive the vaccine?

Muto spoke a day after the International Olympic Committee recognized that it would have provided an extra cost of $ 800 million for the postponement of the Games. The institution will have $ 150 million available for loans to national committees and sports federations, some of which have few sources of income beyond the Games.

However, the IOC did not offer details on the fate of the other 650 million.

Muto said he didn’t know either, or at least he doesn’t want to say it.

“Regarding the breakdown of how this money will be used, the IOC has indicated that it is too early to know,” said Muto. “So we on the organizing committee have no idea of ​​all the details on how this money will be invested.”

The high cost of the Games will undoubtedly be a controversial issue given that Japan, like many countries, faces a deep recession in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese organizers and government agencies are required to abide by a Host City Contract signed in 2013 to cover most of the costs of the Games. When they obtained the Olympic venue seven years ago, the Tokyo authorities claimed that the Games would cost just over $ 7 billion.

The Tokyo government now reveals that it is spending $ 12.6 billion on organizing the joust, but a report from a government audit last year held that the actual figure is almost double.

Everything except $ 5.6 billion comes from public money.

Muto said organizers are still trying to ensure that all 43 Olympic venues are available next year, and they hope to maintain the same schedule of events once the Games are inaugurated on July 23, 2021.

