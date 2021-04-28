According to OFI AM, the Energy Transition will boost the price of precious metals

The OFI Asset Management, one of the largest fund managers in France, has published a report on the behavior of precious metals – Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium – in the first quarter of 2021, and expectations about the evolution of the price of these precious metals.

OFI AM manages the only UCITs fund registered in Spain, which invests directly in these metals through a basket of futures, the OFI Financial Investments Precious Metals.

First quarter evolution

During the first quarter of 2021, the behavior of Gold and Silver was negative, with falls of -9.82% and -7.25% respectively. Both metals, highly sensitive to real interest rates, were affected by the rise in nominal rates, while the rise in inflation expectations did not come at the same rate.

In January, the Biden administration launched a new stimulus package, fueling the concern about debt financing in the United States.

In addition, as vaccination accelerated around the world, investors became more risky, reverting to long-neglected stocks that should benefit from accelerating growth. Government bonds were an asset with less demand in the market, which drove nominal rates higher.

The gold price it fell sharply in January and February, before stabilizing in March as more and more investors questioned the possibility of rates rising with the heavily indebted economies of developed countries. The concern about the health crisis It also fueled market caution, as many European countries entered a new lockdown, showing that the COVID crisis is not over yet.

The Silver it fell to a lesser extent, something that is not usual, as its behavior tends to exacerbate the movements of gold.

However, given that growth expectations were revised up in the first quarter, the demand for industrial metals was very high, driving prices up. In fact, although silver is considered a precious metal, it is also widely used in industry, which is likely to explain the higher price resistance.

About platinoids, the behavior was positive, with Platinum up almost 10%, and Palladium 6.30% in the first quarter. In an environment of growing demand for industrial metals, used mainly by car manufacturers to produce catalytic converters, the price of both metals rose substantially.

In addition, the Norilsk Nickel company, one of the largest palladium producers in the world, had to partially close one of its largest mines, reducing the production forecast for this year, which will generate a deficit in the market this year. For its part, the price of Platinum was driven by the global appetite for green hydrogen technology.

The Platinum and, to a lesser extent, the Palladium, they are crucial in the production of green hydrogen used in electrolyzers, as well as for the use of green hydrogen in the production of fuel cells. Given that 30 countries in the world have announced a green hydrogen plan for the next decade, some investors have probably taken long positions in this metal to take advantage of this circumstance.

Expectations: Precious Metals and the Energy Transition

The expected scenario for precious metals continues to be dominated by real interest rates. Both due to the rise in real rates in the US, taking into account its enormous indebtedness, and due to inflation that could be more durable, which may favor the appreciation of precious metals.

Thus, beyond the base effect of the raw material prices, the end of the rent freeze applied at the beginning of the COVID crisis could boost inflation, as well as structural factors, especially lto energy transition and budgetary and fiscal measures that injected liquidity into the real economy.

According to the Energy Transition, it is a novel factor that can serve to boost precious metal prices. According to OFI AM, global warming and climate change are a visible reality, and to reduce greenhouse gases in 2030, according to the IPCC (Government Panel against Climate Change), 50% of electricity should be produce with renewable sources.

To meet the Sustainable Development Scenario by 2030, the share of renewable energy sources in the production mix should be multiplied by 3-4 times by 2030, and by 8-13 times by 2050. Therefore, from current levels, the Hydropower should be multiplied by 0.32, wind by 3, photovoltaic by 4, bioenergy by 2, and geothermal by 3.

Technologies for the Energy Transition

Technologies associated with clean and renewable energies consume many metals and resources. According to the World Bank, the energy transition will require a consumption of 3,000 million tons of various metals, not only the large metals such as Copper, Aluminum, Nickel, Cobalt and Lithium, but also the precious metals: Silver for solar panels and packs of battery due to the very high electrical conductivity of this metal, Platinum for fuel cells and catalysts for diesel engines, Palladium for catalysts for gasoline and hybrid engines.

The Silver demand by the solar energy industry It already represents 12% of the total global demand for silver, which is affecting its price upwards.

The Platinum demand is increasing due to the growth of diesel vehicles for professional use, as well as for the “Hydrogen Plan” that many countries with significant investments and automotive companies are implementing to produce fuel cell electric vehicles (Hyundai, Toyota …).

The Palladium demand continues to come from the automotive industry to face the increasingly restrictive gas emission regulations for vehicles with gasoline engines in both developed countries (Euro 6, USA) and emerging countries (China 6, India BS6).

Gold is hardly used in decarbonization technologies. Its use has begun in the manufacture of synthetic fuels by capturing CO2, as well as in fuel cells in order to keep working temperatures more stable. But Gold will continue to play an important role in the Energy Transition, since it can be a good hedge against the inflation that this Energy Transition will generate, and the consequent decrease in real interest rates.