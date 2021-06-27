According to Marion Bartoli, this is what Djokovic needs to be considered the GOAT

It is the question that many fans ask themselves: what do you need Novak Djokovic to be considered the best tennis player of all time, if he isn’t already? A debate in which even the ancient legends of this sport want to participate. In a gathering organized by Tennis majors, Marion bartoli he was encouraged to give his answer.

“I think that if Novak Djokovic reaches 21 Grand Slams, being the only one from Birg3 who has won every Grand Slam twice, we would be talking about a unique player being able to sign such a record. If he does, we can absolutely crown him as GOAT “, defended the French, who sees this possibility quite close.