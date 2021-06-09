According to Fidelity International, “you have to look beyond transitory inflation and look at profits”

A widely followed indicator of US inflation rebounded strongly in April, to the point of beating consensus forecasts and leaving the highest reading in more than a quarter of a century. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) rose 3.1% year-on-year, a strong increase from 1.9% in March. While this data fuels widespread concern over rising yields and the domino effect on stocks, this reading is likely to be transitory and will have a limited effect on interest rates.

On exchanges, profit comparisons to pre-pandemic levels are a better guide. These tell us that the earnings outlook is very favorable this year and that cyclicals are well positioned. In the longer term we could see that demographic profiles and tax increases slow progress.

The “uncorking” of inflation will most likely be transitory

The US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, core personal consumption spending (PCE), rose 3.1% year-on-year in April. This represents a substantial increase compared to the 1.9% in March, a clear surpassing of the Fed’s 2% target and the highest reading since 1992. The inflation spike has been due to the reopening of companies and the rebound in consumption at a time when supply chains continue to be disrupted by the pandemic. On the ground, our analysts have started to notice cost increases in most regions and sectors. At the moment, these seem to be limited in time and space and, in this sense, the US and China seem to be under more pressure than the rest of the world.

This “uncorking” effect of inflation as we leave the lockdowns behind is most likely transitory, given that supply problems seem to be gradually being resolved, employment support policies will stop during the year to help the labor market to improve. Finding a more natural equilibrium and the strength that the housing market shows in many inflation calculations constitutes a relatively smaller element of the underlying personal consumer spending.

The only thing that perpetuates inflation is a feedback rise in prices sustained by rising costs, especially wages. The underlying personal consumption spending reading has had little effect on bond yields, which remain very low and negative in real terms.

Peak inflation, but negative real returns

However, although current trends in inflation appear to be transitory, that does not mean that they cannot become more persistent later on. It is also sufficient to justify some caution in stocks whose valuation is highly dependent on long-term earnings because of their sensitivity to inflation expectations. Firms with pricing power, able to withstand rising costs and maintain margins, will offer enhanced portfolio protection. That means very detailed earnings outlooks are crucial.

Favorable earnings outlook this year

During the past year we have increased our exposure to cyclical stocks, especially in technology and industry, due to the high expected growth of earnings in 2021. However, instead of comparing earnings forecasts with last year, where the effects of the The comparison is extremely favorable due to the closing of the economies, we have used the 2019 figures. At a global level, we expect that the growth of the profits with respect to 2019 will be around 15%, with Asia as the main responsible for this increase and Europe making as much just a small contribution.

Major public spending plans support growth prospects around the world, with investments diffuse across sectors and regions. On this basis, even within growth sectors we prefer cyclical components. An exception would be banks, where we remain cautious about the upward trend, especially if inflation is temporary and real returns remain negative.

In general, the strength of consumption, the budgetary stimulus and the expansionary monetary policy remain the pillars of the developed markets, but the festive tone, with the uncorking of champagne bottles as we leave the crisis behind, will disappear. It will be then that demographic pressures and tax increases return to the fore and act as brakes on growth and the economy. Excessive debt levels will also be a source of volatility. For these reasons, investors might do better if they were more cautious in the medium and long term than they are in the short term.