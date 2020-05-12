Next year’s World Baseball Classic would have been canceled as a result of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports by Dominican journalist Enrique Rojas from ESPN.

“As a consequence of the stoppage of the seasons in the United States and Japan and the postponement of the Olympic Games by one year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic was canceled,” Rojas wrote.

Similarly, he added that his sources explicitly informed him that the tournament will not be held, as it is considered that it is not a priority by the organizers of the tournament, indicating that the only thing missing is the official announcement of the cancellation.

Prior to Rojas’ report, the latest news regarding the tournament was the announcement of its start dates, and the stadiums that would host the matches of the various rounds of the competition.

The 5th World Classic would have been played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Arizona, and at the home of the Miami Marlins, which would have become the first park to host all three phases of the tournament.

The countries that already had their ticket guaranteed were the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Israel, Italy, Japan, and the defending champion, the United States. .

In addition to the aforementioned nations, Germany, Brazil, France, Nicaragua, Pakistan, South Africa, the Philippines, Great Britain, New Zealand, Panama and the Czech Republic were scheduled to play for the last four places available from 12 to 25 last March.

The Classic is organized by World Baseball Classic Inc, which in turn is comprised of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), Major League Baseball (MLB), and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Leagues (MLBPA), in addition to the professional leagues of Japan (NPB) and South Korea (KBO).

Source to ESPN Deportes: World Baseball Classic will not be played in 2021. The earliest the tournament could be played would be 2023. – Enrique Rojas / ESPN (@ Enrique_Rojas1) May 11, 2020

