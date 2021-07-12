According to Elon Musk, his humor causes everyone to talk about Tesla

Elon Musk has long been one of the most influential personalities in the world. Each of his appearances or statements leaves a lot of fabric to cut, and we have seen him countless times. The striking thing is that it always surprises us with some new occurrence, as it happened in the last few hours. According to the renowned businessman, his sense of humor is Tesla’s # 1 promotional tool.

This was made known by Elon Musk himself during his testimony in the trial that is being carried out for the purchase of the SolarCity firm, which was in the hands of Tesla in 2016. According to Bloomberg, the CEO of the electric car manufacturer assured -under oath – what is funny, and what your humor allows you to generate free publicity for the company. To exemplify this behavior, he referred to his appointment as Tesla’s Technoking.

“I really have a sense of humor and I think I am funny. If we entertain people, they will write stories about us and we will not have to spend on advertisements that reduce the price of our cars,” the executive said.

Obviously Elon Musk takes his strategy very seriously and it is working for him. In addition, the CEO of Tesla has shown that his actions do not only influence his own businesses. On more than one occasion, his tweets have impacted on third-party products or companies, although they have also caused him a slap on the wrist.

But beyond this statement about his sense of humor and free publicity for Tesla, Musk has already been able to show his comedic side. Last May he hosted the Saturday Night Live show and his performance did not go unnoticed. Some skits were funnier than others (like all SNL, usually), but overall it rounded off a good performance.

Elon Musk, Tesla Still Under Scrutiny Over SolarCity Purchase

Photo: Marla Aufmuth

With or without a sense of humor, SolarCity’s purchase still has a headache for Elon Musk. This Monday, the CEO of Tesla had to answer the questions of the lawyer Randy Baron, in the Court of Chancery of Delaware, United States.

According to Bloomberg, a group of shareholders accuse Musk of “breaching his fiduciary duty” by dispensing more than 2.5 billion dollars from Tesla in the purchase of SolarCity, a company founded by his cousins ​​Lyndon and Peter Rive, and in which he was the main investor.

In fact, the lawsuit claims that Elon Musk knew SolarCity was on the way to bankruptcy at the time of acquisition. The truth is that the story seems far from over in the short term.

