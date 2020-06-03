After the official announcement of the arrival of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, there are many voices that believe that David Ayer should do the same with his’Suicide squad‘. In the hopes of a fan being able to see more of Jared Leto’s version of the Joker in the future, the director of ‘Hearts of Steel’ turned to Twitter to reveal that we didn’t really see much of Leto’s performance because his His character and scenes were abused during the final cut the studio chose from the film.

“Jared was pretty abused during this. No one has seen his performance. He was ripped from the movie.” The director said in his tweet.

And is that after the release of the film in 2016, many fans showed their disappointment with Leto’s interpretation of the iconic DC villain due to his low participation in the film. Keep in mind that the expectation was maximum, since it had been eight years since Heath Ledger was acclaimed for his enormous interpretation of the Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’.

The ball is now on the roof of Warner Bros., as yesterday does not seem to show any resentment towards the studio. Yesterday he also said that there are many images of Leto’s Joker located somewhere in the WB archives, although it would be a matter of seeing how many resources the studio would be willing to put in so that the filmmaker could realize his true vision of the film. Going back to the Snyder movie, WB has budgeted between $ 20 and $ 30 million for the director to properly finish his Justice League court.

Despite the fact that the reviews were not very positive, the film starring Jared Leto, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jay Hernandez among others obtained a collection of $ 745 million in the worldwide box office. From here also came one of the most popular DC characters today: Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).