According to Abraciclo (Brazilian Association of Manufacturers of Motorcycles, Mopeds, Scooters, Bicycles and Similar), the production of motorcycles in the first two months reached 194,700 units, even with extended holidays (such as Carnival) and less working days. In total, production increased 5.1% compared to the same period in 2019.

Abraciclo’s presidency believes that the market is heated due to the greater offer of credit, both from automakers and from digital banks and traditional financial institutions.

Wholesale sales grew 3.3% between January and February

Wholesale sales (from factories to stores and dealerships) also increased during the first two months of the year, reaching 93,800, or 3.3% more between January and February. The two-month period totaled 184,500 motorcycles, or 4.2% compared to the same period last year.

Production exceeds 100 thousand units between February and March 2020

So far, the production of motorcycles has been more positive in March, with 101.4 thousand units manufactured in the city of Manaus (AM), which represents an increase of 7.4% in relation to the month of February.

The increase in production in March is due to some decisive factors, such as a greater number of working days, in comparison with February, in addition to the period of heated sales. Of the ten manufacturers in the sector, associated with Abraciclo, seven observed manufacturing growth in the third month of the year. In the first quarter of the year, 296.1 thousand motorcycles were produced, which represents 7% more compared to the same period last year.

There are several advantages of buying used motorcycles

The sale of used cars and used motorcycles grows as it proves to be highly advantageous. A semi-new motorcycle, for example, can be an extremely positive option for those who need a means of transport as soon as possible and cannot afford to spend a lot. To purchase a vehicle in these conditions, it is necessary to have reliable and specialized stores in the subject.

One of the main advantages of purchasing a used motorcycle is the devaluation rate, which is extremely lower than that of a zero kilometer motorcycle. The level of depreciation is usually between 1 to 2% each year of use, but tends to be much higher in cases of new vehicles (when taking the model out of the store, the initial loss varies from 4 to 8% of the value, depending on brand purchased).

The registration of the motorcycle is another advantageous issue in the case of the models used. The used or used motorcycle is already regularized, while at zero kilometers it needs to be registered (which presupposes the payment of fees inherent to the process).

The issue of taxes also has its weight when it comes to choosing a used motorcycle, since a new model will imply full payment of all taxes arising from a purchase, such as IPVA (Property Tax on Motor Vehicles) and DPVAT (Personal Damage Insurance Caused by Land Motor Vehicles).

Used car sales: Comprecar offers a variety of cars and motorcycles over the internet

The sale of used cars and used motorcycles can bring several advantages for those looking for more economical ways to obtain their own means of transport. Therefore, through the Comprecar website, it is possible to check out several models of cars and motorcycles available in the interior of São Paulo.

Website: https://www.comprecar.com.br/

