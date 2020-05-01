According to information from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of gasoline has dropped in 23 states, including the Federal District. The increase was registered only in Sergipe, Acre and Tocantins. The change was from R $ 4.149 to R $ 4.095, that is, the average price decreased by 1.30%.

The pandemic of the new coronavirus brought a global economic crisis, with this, the confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Russia regarding the production of oil caused the price of fuels to fall. According to information, the reduction in gasoline was 9.5% and diesel, 6.5%.

Many factors affect the price of gasoline, such as, for example, the value of imports, international quotations, taxes, among others. There are rumors that the price of fuel may increase at the end of the quarantine, however, everything will depend on the market.

Difference between ethanol and gasoline

Cars with flex engines run on gasoline or ethanol. Today, gas stations around the world work with varied fuel options. Some fuels offer more power, others more efficiency. In general, both have advantages and disadvantages. Below, more details about each of these fuels.

Gasoline

This fuel is derived from oil and is one of the most popular and oldest in the world. In its formula, it is mandatory to contain 27% anhydrous ethanol. An advantage of gasoline over ethanol is that, because it is a more oily fuel, gasoline lubricates the engine better.

The use of gasoline can bring some harm, such as, for example, the emission of pollutants. Impurities released by gasoline damage the planet’s atmosphere. In addition, the burning of gasoline can accumulate residues in the engine, clogging the valves, which can hinder the vehicle’s performance.

Ethanol

Made from vegetables, ethanol, in Brazil, uses sugar cane more commonly, as it is a more economical and sustainable energy source. Ethanol found at gas stations is hydrated, that is, it is a mixture of water and alcohol, so its appearance is clean and colorless.

Ethanol does not accumulate residues in the engine and the price is lower compared to gasoline. Another difference with gasoline is that ethanol is not derived from oil. In addition, ethanol is renewable, while gasoline comes from oil, which can only be extracted, never renewed. As a renewable fuel, ethanol emits less polluting gases.

