Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, Italy, Spain, Germany and France are probably the most talked about states on the old continent. However, according to a British study, it is not in these countries that the virus has spread the most.

Based, among other things, on the number of deaths, the rate of reproduction of the virus and the measures taken in each country, the Imperial College of London calculates daily the number of people infected in the total population of several European countries.

This estimate takes into account asymptomatic people, who are often ignored from official statistics because they are difficult to detect.

1.3 million Belgians already infected?

According to this model, the country with the most cases of Covid-19 on April 21 would be Belgium. Officially, “only” 41,000 cases have been detected there, which represents 0.35% of the country’s total population. But according to the Imperial College of London, 11.44% of Belgians have already been infected, or 1.3 million people.

According to a more pessimistic estimate from the same university, this figure could even come close to 2 million people, or 16.5% of the population. Impressive figures when you know that Belgium has only 11.4 million inhabitants.

France and Italy at about the same level

The second most contaminated country would be Sweden (between 4 and 12% of the population), pointed at the international level for its management of the pandemic. The country has in fact chosen not to confine its population and not to close bars, restaurants and educational establishments.

France would be at the same level as the United Kingdom or Italy (between 3 and 5% of contaminated in the population). According to the Imperial College of London, 3.95% of French people were infected as of April 21, or 2.64 million people.

The infographic below brings together the statistics for each country analyzed in the study. Click on the one that interests you to display the share of the infected population.

5.7% of French people infected by May 11, according to another study

According to another study, carried out by the Institut Pasteur in collaboration with Santé Publique France, 5.7% of French people will have been contaminated with Covid-19 by May 11.

One of the main authors of the study pointed out, however, that the “uncertainty interval” with this type of study was important. While recalling one thing: “whether it is 6%, 10% or even 20%, it does not really change the nature of the problem, which is that in any case, we will be very far from the 70% we would need for be able to exit containment without problem “.