According to Bob Odenkirk, the public will forget Breaking Bad very soon

Although Breaking Bad is considered one of the best series of all time, Bob Odenkirk assures that it will be forgotten very soon.

It has been more than 10 years since the first episode of Breaking Bad was released. And although time passes, the fiction created by Vince Gilligan continues to be considered one of the best in recent times. The excellent work done by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, as well as the great script and direction, were one of the key points of the series. Fiction is considered an icon, but Bob Odenkirk assures that, sooner or later, the public will forget about it.

All the stars who went through Breaking Bad and left their two cents, agree that fiction is already a classic on the small screen. However, Bob Odenkirk believes that this is not enough to remain intact over the years. In a conversation with The Guardian, Bob Odenkirk, the actor who played Saul Goodman, spoke about the mark the series left on pop culture.

Will the series be forgotten by its fans?

Bob Odenkirk reflected on some of the most famous projects he did during his acting career, such as Mr. Show or M * A * S * H. After this reflection, the actor assured that some of these shows “are very close to being forgotten.” “I am aware of how fast pop culture moves. Many of the things I have done will be forgotten in no time. Things like Mr Show, of which I am very proud ”, commented the protagonist of the Better Call Saul series, spin-off of Breaking Bad.

“The truth is even a show like Breaking Bad, in a few years I’ll probably have to remind people what it is,” stated the actor. After these statements, which will surely generate controversy, the actor spoke about the end of Better Call Saul that is very close. In this way, Bob Odenkirk revealed that he does not really know what the outcome of the series will be, since he likes to be surprised as if he were a spectator of the story.