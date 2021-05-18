According to a study, we must urgently reduce methane emissions

Urgent measures

According to Johan Kuylenstierna, researcher and co-author of the report, drastically reducing methane emissions is critical to slowing the pace of short-term global warming, since it has a relatively short life in the atmosphere.

Furthermore, as the report concludes, urgent measures must be taken, because methane (man-made) emissions are increasing faster than at any time in history since records began in the 1980s.

According to scientists, this is a great cause for concern, as methane is an extremely powerful greenhouse gas, responsible for 30% of global warming. since pre-industrial times.