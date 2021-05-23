According to a study, Samsung users are more satisfied with their purchase than Apple users

Apple sells more in the United States but Samsung is better valued.

Samsung and Apple, possibly two of the most important mobile technology firms and that between them, account for a large part of global smartphone sales. The former are absolute leaders in the Android landscape. The second … we all know the spectacular record figures of the iPhone.

Coincidentally, Apple and Samsung dominate 90% of markets as important as the United States and although this country is clearly pro-bitten apple, a recent study affirms that Samsung phone owners are happier with their purchase than iOS phone owners. Does it smell like a comeback?

Samsung users happier than Apple users

According to a new study by the American Customer Satisfaction Indez (ACSI), The top five devices rated highest in the eyes of US customers are made by Samsung.

On this satisfaction scale, which is valued from 1 to 100, Samsung obtained a score of 81 while its main competitor, Apple, obtained 80%, thus tying with other firms such as Motorola or the Google of Mountain View.

The study puts the Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy S20 + as the top rated smartphones with a score of 85. The Galaxy S20 and A20 scored 84 and 83 respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 reached 82 points, tying with four Apple phones, the iPhone 11 Pro, the 11 Pro Max, the X and the XS Max.

Do you want a “high-end” Samsung? 3 reasons to buy the Galaxy S10

This means that even though the Cupertino company governs some markets such as the United States with an iron fist, it seems that many users acquire it for mere fashion. Unlike Samsung’s devices, which those who buy them seem to be really delighted with them.

