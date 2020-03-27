The Argentine Confederation of Medium-sized Enterprises (CAME) warned that companies’ turnover this month will drop 70 percent year-on-year due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This emerges from a survey of 400 young business and industry entrepreneurs from 22 districts of the country carried out between March 23 and 25 by CAME Joven, the entity’s young entrepreneurs area.

The results show the dramatic worsening of the coronavirus recession and quarantine measures that began a week ago.

According to the survey, 49.1% of those surveyed estimated that the drop in billing would be in a range of 76 to 100%, and another 19.2% believed that it would be between 51 and 75%.

“If we measure the negative impact in number of months, it is estimated that around 68.1% of the respondents could not survive beyond three months. As of today, 8.3% state that they are not in a position to face the economic crisis, the result of the health emergency. And only 1.8% believe they can get through this situation (most of them belong to essential items), ”says a passage from the report.

Survival strategies

Until now, strategies to get through the situation include promoting the products with the highest turnover, through the online sales modality, the increase in advertising, a greater presence in social networks and digital channels and the incorporation of home delivery systems. (delivery) for businesses linked to so-called “essential activities”.

In this critical situation, One query was how employers were dealing with their employees. The answer was that 88.6% say that they have kept all their staff up to now, although this percentage includes 15.2% who decided to bring the holidays forward. Meanwhile, 10.1% admitted having made layoffs.

The survey also included the logistics and price problems faced by companies in the SME sector. Two thirds (exactly 66.2%) said they were suffering supply or input delays and 13.2% indicated “difficulties” in this regard. And more than half (53.2%) did not implement teleworking or home office modalities “because they do not have the possibility of operating in this way”.

Regarding prices, 60% said they had received lists with increases in the goods or supplies necessary for their commercial or productive process and, in most cases, the increase was in a range of 6 to 10%.

Given this panorama, CAME Joven proposed a series of measures to “survive and be able to face the difficult moment” such as the interruption of the collection of employer contributions; expansion of the emergency decree, to cover categories such as the single-tax; deferral or payment in installments of Gross Income; creation of an “Employment Fund” for those who formally work in private companies, which covers 50% of their assets for up to 12 months, under Affidavit before an accounting professional and with guarantees; exemption from VAT on raw materials and tourist activity for 3 months and interruption of rent payments while a business is closed.

The CAME Joven requests are in addition to that of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce (CAC), which requested financial support to allow the survival of companies and protect employment, as its secretary pointed out, Mario Grinman, in radio statements.

Grinman said that “the Government is acting in an excellent way, it is the country in Latin America and perhaps the continent that has made the most progress in this regard, anticipating the problem,” but noted that there is an urgent need to address the situation of companies, hit by the measures. of containment in a recessive context that had been going on for two years.

In a statement the CAC recalled that “a majority fraction of commercial activity is inactive, in compliance with current restrictions” and that the activities of Commerce and Services that are paralyzed formally employ three million people.

“In six days these employees have to collect wages,” recalled Grinman, who also noted that “A company that does not work, in 30 days bankruptcy”. Therefore, while acknowledging the official relief measures, he emphasized that “supplementary actions”, such as the enabling of zero-rate loans, are needed in order to avoid cutting the payment chain and to take care of employment., although this means, due to the consequent monetary issue, that “the project of lowering inflation must be postponed for a time.”

Grinman emphasized the seriousness of the moment and the symbiosis with the public sector when stating: “Argentine businessmen are used to working with high inflation, but we cannot work with closed businesses: if the private sector begins to melt there will be nowhere to get resources.”