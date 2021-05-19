Accompanying the uncertainty | Health News

Share

Life is pure uncertainty.

We are not aware of it because humans are very skilled at hiding what we do not like.

So we create technology that seems to cover this emotion that makes us feel uncomfortable. So we over-plan and want to control everything.

Until life expresses itself and shows us once again the uncertainty, because we cannot control everything, because everything can happen.

When I think about this last year, I realize how the Covid-19 has introduced uncertainty in our lives and how many people have not known what to do with this emotion that confuses us.

THE TRACK OF UNCERTAINTY

Uncertainty is an elaborate emotion, it is not a basic emotion. That is why I am interested in exploring its roots … where it comes from and what it shows us.

Descending in the history of uncertainty, I have realized that one of the emotions that produce it, is the afraid.

Fear is a basic emotion, in fact it helps us to survive because it points out dangers and prompts us to flee or avoid what could hurt us. Fear is a wise and ancient emotion that continues to accompany us because it is essential for our survival.

Our brain tries to protect us, our genes want to survive and for that have had to create the emotions, so that we are cautious, so that the dangers that threaten us do not kill us.

Your brain loves to know what is going to happen in your life every second … it is a great planner and controller, that is why it does not like changes very much, because it reminds it that it cannot control anything.

Uncertainty arises in us because we lack information

It may be that we do not know what is going to happen in our life, it may be medical tests whose results take a long time to arrive, it may be the world economic situation or our country, perhaps we even do not know what will become of our relationship.

That ignorance makes us go blindly through life and from there comes suffering.

One of the ways to calm fear is to have information and uncertainty robs us of that … the information, because we do not know what will happen.

However, there is a way to live with uncertainty … trust you.

Perhaps you cannot know what will happen to the economy in a year from now, you may not even know how your relationship will develop.

But what you can be sure of is that you have strategies and tools to face what life brings to you. I believe that self-confidence is what helps us to live with uncertainty.

When we know that we can face anything that comes to us, we are able to accompany uncertainty, to stay with it. And when we stay with her, something magical happens, the uncertainty calms down and makes us less afraid.

HOPE IN UNCERTAINTY

I firmly believe that uncertainty is good, in fact its intentions are positive, it is just that we interpret it in an inappropriate way.

Uncertainty is our ally if we understand it in depth and allow it to express itself.

Like one of the roots of uncertainty is the afraid, its flowers and fruits are the hope.

Hope whispers to us that everything will be fine, that we are capable of facing whatever comes our way. The great power of hope is that we can get something good out of everything that happens to us.

One way to cultivate this very important emotion is by looking for those aspects that we can change about ourselves and looking at the positive things we have, no matter how small. Because hope grows bigger when we develop our gratitude.

As you can see, uncertainty is not so bad when we listen to it, we stay with it and understand it.

EXERCISE TO LIVE WITH UNCERTAINTY

Create a shelter. That easy.

But this refuge exists within you, you don’t need to go to a desert island or a lonely cabin in the middle of the forest (although if that helps and you can do it, go ahead!).

I propose to build a refuge within you. A place inside you where you can go when the reality of life overwhelms you, when uncertainty comes to you with force and prevents you from enjoying.

My refuge is an island of serenity. A beautiful beach, surrounded by mountains, with white sand and tempered by the heat of the sun. This beach has some palm trees and under its shade I rest and connect with myself. There are also some exotic flowers whose aroma transports me.

I travel to this island through my breath, connecting with it and allowing my body to relax and my mind to relinquish all control. After going to my refuge, to my island of serenity, I feel calm and with renewed energy. Hope is back in me and life seems less chaotic, because I know that what reaches me will come, I’ll face it … because I’m strong.

Design your own refuge, that place that exists in you and that you can always go to