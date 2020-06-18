Almost three months after its original premiere on Hulu and BBC, we will finally be able to see ‘Normal People’ in Spain. This romantic drama has become one of the most celebrated titles by critics so far this year., as was already the case at the time, the novel he adapts, with which the author Sally Rooney established herself as one of the most relevant voices of the millennial generation.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in ‘Normal People’

Its Spanish premiere will take place on July 16th on StarzPlay, the payment platform that can be accessed independently or through Apple TV, Orange TV, Vodafone TV or Rakuten TV. From that day on we can see the heartbreaking story that unites Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), two Irish teenagers from different social classes establishing a complex bond.

While Connell could be considered a popular, albeit timid, figure within the institute’s ecosystem, Marianne is disowned by her peers. The social distance between the two is shortened when they discover their common ground. ‘Normal People’ immerses us in that intimate relationship, showing the comings and goings of the protagonists, belonging to a generation whose future (and its present) is a sea of ​​doubts.

United team

The director of the first six episodes of the series is Lenny Abrahamson (« The Room »), who will again collaborate with screenwriter Alice Birch (‘Succession’) to bring Rooney’s first novel, « Conversations with Friends », to the small screen. The author herself is actively involved in both adaptations, ensuring that her vision is not diluted in the process.. The remaining six episodes of ‘Normal People’ have been directed by Hettie Macdonald (‘Howards End’).