Acciona, Sacyr and ACS: the construction companies with the best technical aspect in the Spanish market

The construction sector has been strongly affected by the pandemic, although it is far from sectors as affected as tourism or hospitality. However, for this year, production in the euro area is expected to recover by 4%, which makes us screen Spanish construction companies as a technician, who we believe could experience a good performance in the coming months.

Technical analysis

SECURITIES IN A BULL TREND

Actuate it reacted well last March after approaching the support of 122.80 euros. The Ibex company covered the bullish gap that was left in February and returned to the upward path, which has led it to move in the vicinity of the resistance of 147.10 euros, annual highs. We must bear in mind that the all-time highs are very close, specifically at € 145.60. If you manage to exceed these levels, the most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an extension of the profits up to the level of 180 euros. Good accumulation levels are another factor that gives consistency to its main upward trend.

Sacyr It is shaping a trend continuation figure after managing to overcome the resistance of 2.07 euros. In the medium term, the company has confirmed a change in trend after managing to throw back the 200 session average. In the short term it is one of the values ​​that we will not lose sight of since a close above the annual highs that it would draw at 2.22 euros would be the signal that would make us think of an extension of the gains to the level of 2 , 40 euros or even 2.69 euros, maximum of 2020.

Good reaction from ACS that has managed to hold in the vicinity of the support of 24 euros, prices where the average of 200 sessions is found. The company has been moving in a lateral band for several months, waiting for the appearance of a signal of strength that confirms the beginning of a new bullish momentum. A close above 29 euros would be the signal that would make us consider taking positions and that is that we do not rule out ending up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 32 euros.