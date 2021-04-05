Acciona relies on Vodafone’s NB-IoT to improve water management in Yuncos (Toledo) | News | Operators

Acciona has launched a pilot project that incorporates Hidroconta R400 ultrasonic remote reading meters connected to the communications network Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) from Vodafone to optimize the management of the integral water cycle in the municipality of Yuncos (Toledo).

The new remote reading system, currently in the pilot phase, will allow obtain in real time relevant information for service management, such as the hourly record of consumption within a hydraulic sector; as well as more accurately detect events and incidents (leaks and breaks, abnormal consumption, etc.). Thanks to this immediacy in the transmission of data, Acciona has detailed information on possible misuses or incidents that may exist in the water network, so that they can be detected earlier and solved in less time, avoiding cuts for citizens.

This information makes it possible to optimize maintenance planning and reduce times and costs in management and operation, thus improving the efficiency and quality of the service provided in the municipality of Yuncos, in 11,000 inhabitants.

Once the system has been validated, the data obtained will be centralized in BIONS, the Business Intelligence platform for water services of the Spanish company, aimed at the detection, analysis and management of events and incidents in the supply network. Working with information and aggregated data from multiple sources allows to improve decision-making and define proactive actions through the use of predictive models of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In addition, with the aim of putting the end user at the center of our priorities, these readings will be accessible from the Virtual Office of the Acciona Water business, which will allow our clients to self-manage in a simple, intuitive and agile way the tasks they currently perform. in the physical office.

The NB-IoT technology, based on the so-called Internet of Things, makes it possible to connect all kinds of objects – such as water meters – effectively even in locations without coverage until now. It is a cutting-edge technology that allows the connection of meters found in underground areas and inside buildings with little or no coverage, where the usual communications networks do not reach. In this way, thanks to its NB-IoT network in Spain – one of the most extensive in Europe – Vodafone can extend the advantages of IoT technology to other services based on connected objects.

For its correct operation, no other type of data transmission infrastructure is necessary other than a e-sim included inside the meter itself.

The Ultrasonic meters supplied by Hidroconta are high precision R400 Centinel DN 15 mm, with starting flow rates from 1 l / h, without moving parts and with integrated NB-IoT communication technology. This model allows detecting a series of very useful alarms for service management, such as leakage alarms, flow direction, pipe break, battery level, backflow, etc.

The units in Yuncos are installed on the façade and will emit their remote reading with 24 records every hour per sector, also controlling the consumption of water inlet through a PREDATOR DN 65mm counter digitized with an IRIS NBIoT communications module, also manufactured by Hidroconta.

The implementation of the new meters with NB-IoT technology is part of the commitment to the digital transformation of ACCIONA’s Water business. Since 2013, the company has been in charge of supplying drinking water in low, sanitation and wastewater treatment in Yuncos (Toledo).

This project is also part of Vodafone’s sustainability strategy, which aims to provide its business customers with technological solutions that minimize their environmental impact, in this case, this solution will allow the reduction and optimization of water consumption, as well as reductions in CO2 emissions associated with maintenance activities and meter reading.