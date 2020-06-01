Optimism is a grade in times of pandemic. It is not about not seeing reality but about facing a new stage when we all gradually return to normalcy in the best possible way. And especially companies. At the moment the president of Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales says he sees “the bottle half full” to face the future.

But after the Shareholders’ Meeting, it is done by more liquidity, up to 1 billion added, essential in times of pandemic, as a financial buffer, in a company that bases its strategy on new investments. In total Acciona reaches 4.3 billion.

In its stock chart we observe that gradually moves away from support levels. And is that the company it has only lost 4.26% so far this year, compared to 25.68% cut by ibex35 in 2020. Therefore, the average performance of the market improves, with a good weekly progress, although with the burden of a last quarter in which it has lost 25% of its value.

For José Antonio González, analyst of Investment Strategies, “Acciona registers a rebound to the tertiary or short-term rise, from the significant support comprised around 76.85 / 76.35 euros, a turn supported by a volume of trading growing and testing its 40-period or medium-term SMA. Positive divergences accumulate and allow purchases to consider an attack on both their long-term moving average and projected prior highs starting at 99 , 50 euros per share. “

Operates in daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and trading volume (lower window)

Its revaluation potential has substantially improved to approach the target price set.. According to María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, the great problem of value comes from the double aspect of the need for large investments with the high indebtedness of the company. “Acciona- María points out – is trading at a PER of 18x, compared to the Ibex 35 average of 22x. The market pays 1.35 times its book value, in line with its historical average of 1.33x and at a discount compared to 2x on the Ibex 35.

He adds that “the yield on dividend-yield is now low, at 2.2%, after the reduction in the payment to the shareholder. It has very tight solvency ratios, with a DFN / EBITDA multiple greater than 4.5v; debt / equity of 1.6v and high debt ratio, 1.3v. ”

One of the points in favor on which the company relies are the investment projects of the National Energy and Climate Plan as well as the measures announced by the government to reactivate the economy with decarbonisation objectives. All this included in the draft of the Climate Change Law, one of the priorities of Moncloa.

Hence I think of Spain to invest again and in the possibility of improving the perspectives for 2021 and the rest of the years. All this despite the uncertainties not yet cleared because of the effects of the Covid-19 on the economy and especially what the recovery will be like, either in V, in V asymmetric or directly in the dreaded U.

