Acciona passes the Acciona Energy exam with flying colors

Acciona saves the premiere of Acciona Energía with a note

Acciona remains focused on the IPO of its renewables, Acciona Energy, which despite the interest has occurred at a time in the market where the sustainable sector is clearly moving downward and is not, by any means, one of the favorites in the market. And not only that. Also because its starting price had been placed in the lower part of the price band.

Even so, the truth is that the first day has ended with an impressive advance: from the 26.73 euros starting, a 7.33% revaluation, touching the two euros of profit for each share of the company.

For its president, José Manuel Entrecanales, in the solemn act of the ringing of the bell, has recognized that the price correction twice at the last minute, “has offered investors the opportunity to get closer to market value, with an upward path ”. Time will tell if this good and marked premiere has a path in this difficult year for renewables.

The effort is there because the truth is that its president is already considering the possibility of increasing that presence in the market. “We value the possibility of increasing this market share in the future”, as stated in his speech at the Madrid Stock Exchange. Right now what 15% of the renewable energy subsidiary has been placed in the market. And with the idea of ​​seeing both securities, parent company and subsidiary, together in the future Ibex.

By the way, that Entrecanales has loaded the inks on the reserve with which the market welcomed this IPO of Acciona Energía at the beginning, highlighting the changes in regulation as one of the reasons to take into account in its performance, indicating the sensitivity of investors to the volatility of the regulations, because it creates much restlessness.

In the womb, things run smoothly, setting down almost 11% the annual advances, although with a negative balance of almost 3.8% in the last month. Acciona presents tour, at least to say of Barclays that places its target price at 148 euros per share from the previous 147, which gives a potential above the listed price of 14%

Read more

Acciona annual price

The technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González emphasizes that Acciona “Develops a multitude of bullish / bearish lurching which causes the need to take some perspective. Consolidation gains ground as the slope of its 40-period simple moving average or medium-term takes on a gradual downward slope. The drilling of the 128.10 euros per share would update bearish targets towards 122.80 / 121.90 euros per share, area that is an approximation to its 200-period simple moving average or long-term ”.

The technical indicators of Investment Strategies grant Acciona, with an improvement of one point, 7 out of 10 total points. Among the positive, stands out the long-term trend that is bullish, the total, slow and fast positive moment, the volume of business, which, in its two aspects, in the medium and long term, is positive.

On the other side, the medium-term value trend is downward and volatility is up. Acciona’s broad range, both in the medium and long term, is growing.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.