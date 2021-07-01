Acciona falls on the stock market pending the debut of its subsidiary Acciona Energía

Madrid, Jul 1 (.) .- Acciona’s shares are trading at a loss of 1% in the session this Thursday, the date set for the debut in the Spanish market of its subsidiary Acciona Energía, which will come out at a price of 26.73 euros per share, and which means valuing the company at approximately 8,800 million euros.

Shortly after 9.30 am, Acciona shares lead the falls of the main national indicator, the IBEX 35, with those losses of 1%, to 126 euros per share.

In the year, the company’s shares accumulate an increase of more than 8%.

Acciona Energía, the renewables subsidiary of the Acciona group, debuts today on the Spanish Stock Exchange and will become one of the most important outlets in recent years.

The renewables company puts 15% of its share capital on the market, to which an additional 2.25% may be added to cover over-allotments (“green shoe”).

