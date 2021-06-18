Acciona Energía will go public valued between 8,800 and 9,800 million euros

Madrid, Jun 17 (.) .- Acciona announced this Thursday the non-binding price range of its public offer for the sale of the shares of its subsidiary Acciona Energía, of which it will place between 15% and 25% of its capital. social, a range that involves valuing the company between 8,800 and 9,800 million euros.

The price range announced by the company ranges between € 26.73 and € 29.76 per share, which, when transferred to company value (equity plus debt), amounts to between € 11.9 billion and € 12.9 billion, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Acciona’s board of directors has authorized the placement of between a minimum of 15% and a maximum of 25% of the share capital of its renewable energy subsidiary.

The non-binding price band established for the offer represents a market value for ACCIONA Energía of between € 8,800 million and € 9,800 million for its IPO, equivalent to a company value of between € 11,900 million and € 12,900 million.

The offer may be extended by granting ACCIONA to the global coordinating entities a purchase option (“green shoe”) that will be between 10% and 15% of the number of shares initially offered, in order to cover possible over-awards.

Acciona has explained that with this it intends to give its offer adequate flexibility to optimize its market value and, at the same time, to attract and select those investors who share the long-term business plan and the environmental, social and governance vision. of the company.

Prior to the offer, Acciona Energía has secured the appropriate financial structure for the development of its growth strategy as an independent company.

Acciona Energía’s offer is aimed at qualified investors and will be carried out through the placement by Acciona of ordinary shares of its subsidiary, under the terms and conditions set forth in the prospectus that will soon be submitted to the CNMV.

Acciona Energía will be listed under the stock code ANE and will request admission to the stock exchanges for trading on the continuous market.

ACCIONA ENERGÍA WOULD BE WORTH IN THE STOCK MARKET MORE THAN ITS PARENT

According to the capitalization achieved with the announced price range, Acciona Energía would have a market value above its parent company, whose market value amounts to 7,673 million euros.

Its capitalization would be below that of the pharmaceutical company Grifols and would exceed that of the infrastructure, services and energy company ACS.

In addition, if that price range is met, its IPO would exceed one of the most successful that has been, that of the manager of the Spanish airports Aena, which was valued at 8,700 million euros, at 58 euros per share in the high range of the price range that was set.

Acciona Energía would be, with the starting price range, in the middle of the table of the values ​​that are listed on the selective of the Spanish stock exchange Ibex 35, although initially it will be listed on the continuous market, and would be the eighteenth or nineteenth company with the highest market value, depending on whether it is in the high or low range of the price range.

THE MOST EXPECTED RENEWABLES STOCK EXIT

Acciona Energía’s IPO is one of the most anticipated at a time when investor expectations are turning to renewables.

Although Acciona Energía, one of the pioneering renewable energy companies in the country, is something else, other market premieres in that sector have not had the same luck.

The Galician Ecoener had to reduce its offer of newly issued shares from the 200 million initially planned to a maximum of 110 and delayed its IPO, in which it debuted with a decrease of more than 15% and on June 4 it fulfilled its first month on the stock market with a drop of 14.4%.

Another one that announced its debut, Opdenergy, with a valuation of between 826 and 926 million euros, postponed its debut a few days before its planned IPO on May 7 due to the unstable conditions of the markets as a whole. and for renewable energy companies.

Even so, interest in renewables continues and this week the Swedish investment group EQT, which bought the Idealista real estate portal for 1.3 billion, has launched an takeover bid to acquire 100% of the capital of the Spanish solar panel group Solarpack for an amount of 881 million euros.

Acciona Energía announced in May that it estimates that it will allocate between 25% and 50% of its profit to dividends in the 2021-2025 period.

It currently operates 11 gigawatts (GW) in 16 countries, a capacity that it wants to double between now and 2025 to reach 20 GW in the last year, for which it will invest 7.8 billion in the period 2021-2025, in which it foresees that the installed power grows at an annual rate of 13%.

