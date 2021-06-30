Acciona Energía will go public in a low price range valued at 8,800 million

Madrid, Jun 29 (.) .- Acciona Energía will finally go public this Thursday at a price of 26.73 euros per share (the lowest price in the fixed price range), which means that the company will have a market capitalization initial of approximately 8,800 million euros.

Even so, Acciona Energía’s stock market valuation would be above that of its parent company, Acciona, which currently stands at around 7,700 million.

As reported by Acciona to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), this Tuesday the process of prospecting the demand for the public offer of sale (opv) of ordinary shares of Acciona Energía aimed at qualified investors has concluded.

The final IPO price was the bottom of the price range set by the company, 26.73 euros.

Acciona yesterday corrected the high range of the fork, which went from 29.76 euros per share, which would have meant valuing its renewable subsidiary at a maximum of 9,800 million euros, to 27.50 euros per share, with which its maximum valuation would have been 9,056 million.

Demand from institutional investors has exceeded 3,600 million euros, which is 2.4 times the size of the offer finally fixed, and purchase orders have been assigned by more than 80% to long-term investors and with a focus on ESG criteria (environmental, social and corporate governance factors).

The number of Acciona Energía shares that will appear in the opv is 49.38 million, representing 15% of its share capital.

This number of shares may be increased up to a maximum of 7.4 million additional shares (equivalent to 15% of the number of shares that make up the initial size of the offering and representing 2.25% of the entire share capital of Acciona Energía), in the event that Citigroup or any of its agents exercise the purchase option granted by Acciona over all or part of these additional shares.

The initial market capitalization of Acciona Energía will amount to approximately 8,800 million euros, with its share capital of 329.25 million euros, represented by 329.25 million shares with a nominal value of one euro each.

After the settlement of the offer, Acciona will own 279.86 million shares, representing 85% of the capital stock of its renewable energy subsidiary.

In the event that the over-allotment option (the purchase option that Acciona has granted to the underwriters) is fully exercised, Acciona’s stake would be reduced to 82.75%.

In addition, in its relevant event, Acciona has communicated that Karen Christiana Figueres Olsen continues as an independent director of Acciona and that, as long as the situation continues, she may not be considered an independent director of Acciona Energía, as designated, but a proprietary director on behalf of of the parent company Acciona in the company.

However, Acciona has said that, despite this change, independent directors would continue to represent 54.5% of the total number of members of Acciona Energía’s board of directors.

