Acciona Energía makes its debut on the stock market with increases after lowering the starting price

Acciona debuts today on the stock market valued at 8,800 million euros

Acciona opened the trading session this Thursday at a price of 26.73 euros per share, the lowest in the price range, which still means that the company is valued at approximately 8,800 million euros, more than its parent company, whose capitalization in bag currently hovers around 7,700 million.

The renewables company puts 15% of its share capital on the market, to which an additional 2.25% may be added to cover over-allotments (“green shoe”), with which after the liquidation of the public offer of sale ( OPV), the Acciona group will have between 85% and 82.75% of the capital of its renewable energy subsidiary, according to ..

In addition, the agency points out that the fixed starting price, the lowest in the price range, which ranged from 26.73 euros per share to 27.50 euros, was received yesterday, Wednesday, in the market with significant decreases of the entities of renewables on the Spanish stock market.

Within the Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, Solaria (has fallen by 6.62%, the largest decline in the selective; and Siemens-Gamesa by 2.22%, the fourth, while Acciona has lost 0, 47%. Finally, regarding the continuous market, Ecoener has lost 2.84%; Audax, 1.16%; Soltec, 0.46%; Grenergy, 0.33%, and Solarpack, 0 , 19%.