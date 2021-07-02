Acciona Energía hesitates in its second trading session

Madrid, Jul 2 (.) .- Acciona Energía trades with ups and downs in its second session on the stock market, and moves between profits and losses without a clear trend, after closing its stock market debut with a strong revaluation of 7.33% .

One hour after the opening of the session on Friday, Acciona Energía’s shares fell 0.10%, to 28.66 euros per share.

However, they have lost more than 2% in the early stages of the day, but also, to rise more than 0.70%.

Its capitalization reaches 9,400 million euros.

The renewable energy subsidiary of the Acciona group debuted this Thursday in the national market in what was the largest IPO since 2015.

In the rest of the Spanish market, renewable energy companies are now registering profits in a generalized way.

Within the IBEX 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, Solaria stands out by gaining 2.73%, the highest of the indicator, while Siemens Gamesa scores 0.82%.

Acciona, for its part, advanced 0.77%.

Outside of the selective, Ecoener shoots up 4.21%; while Grenergy is revalued by 1.34%; Audax, 0.31%, and Solarpack, 0.19%.

Soltec, for its part, is listed flat.

(c) . Agency