Acciona, CaixaBank, Cellnex and Fluidra will increase their weight in the Ibex 35

Related news

Four values ​​of the Ibex 35 gain weight in your basket, so that the direction of the index will depend more on its evolution. Acciona, CaixaBank, Cellnex and Fluidra increase their applicable coefficient in the Spanish selective, which however will remain unchanged in its composition.

The market expected it, as Invertia pointed out, and it has been. The Ibex 35 resolves its June revision without changes in its basket of values. The decision taken by the Ibex Indices Technical Advisory Committee (CAT) this Thursday was foreseeable due to the absence of a clear replacement and the recent incorporation of Fluidra in March.

Then, the Catalan swimming pool company took over the vacant position that Bankia had left as a result of its absorption by CaixaBank. Now, both the absorbent and its relief increase weight in the king index of the Spanish stock market.

New coefficients

According to the statement issued by the CAT, CaixaBank is now weighted by 100% of its share capital, the same as Cellnex. In both cases, until now a coefficient of 80% was applied to their shareholding.

This is the brand that will henceforth be considered for Acciona Y Fluidra, which previously accounted for 60% of its shares due to recent changes in its captive capital in favor of a more bulky free-float. The new percentages will be applicable from June 21, according to a statement issued by the CAT.

Except for corporate movements that force new replacements, the The next revision of the Ibex 35 basket is set for September 8, which is the day that has been designated for your follow-up meeting.

Although the third trimester does not usually bring changes to the index, Logista and Sacyr, who were the best placed for an eventual replacement, will try again.