The Ibex 35 has confirmed in a very forceful way the break in resistance at 7,451 points with significant trading volume and now that resistance becomes an important support that we must watch, especially in today’s session.

As soon as we have a second closure above this level, a scenario of continuity of recovery opens, which should take us to the resistance of 7,955 points. For this, it will be necessary that we do not immediately suffer a collection of benefits, especially in the banking sector that undoubtedly continues to hold the key to the reaction of the Ibex 35.

But if what you are looking for is alternatives to the banking sector, we have in our control panel several companies that are doing very well and that are from the technical point of view in a very important situation that they deserve their follow-up to be able to enter them in time if they manage to break their respective resistances.

1) Powers: This value is developing a maximum and minimum guideline very interesting and today it should face its long-term moving average that stands at 95.66 euros. As soon as I can with them, we open a continuity scenario up to April highs at 99.50 euros and in case of breakdown we would talk about the 105 euros.

2) Airbus: Yesterday it broke its resistance of 65 euros and closed at the highs of the day with a volume that almost double that of its monthly average. So you have to keep thinking about uploads even though placing a protection stop on those 65 euros and watching what happens when he comes to test his resistance of 75 euros.

3) General Machinery Rental: Another value that has also broken its resistance with a volume of more than double its monthly average and now points towards the April highs at 1.31 euros. If you exceed 1.20 euros today, you would only have to watch 1.17 to protect yourself against a turnaround in the price.

4) Auxiliary of Railways: It also breaks its resistance of the 34 euros that becomes support in today’s session and does so with a relatively high volume that must continue to increase to validate the break. Next target in the long-term moving average in the 37.05 euros.

Eduardo Bolinches