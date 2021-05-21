Accidentally, Drew Barrymore sent nudes to a teenager

“My best friend is Cameron Diaz and I sent him a video of me getting dressed“He said while playing the game with his guests “I did the crime, I had a sip of wine.”

Barrymore explained that the teenager in question is named Matthew and that after the awkward moment he spent with him, he He promised that he would never send the video to anyone else. The young man told her: ‘I have your video, but I promise you that I will not like to publish it anywhere’, to which she replied: “Thank God because Matthew is such a kind young gentleman as not to publish it in the world” .