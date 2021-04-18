Accidental illegal knee ends Espino vs. Romanov

The promising heavyweight duel between Spaniard Juan Espino and Moldovan Alexandr Romanov had an anticlimactic end.

A train wreck was expected and both fighters did their best to provide a show. However, from the middle of the second round the overwhelming fatigue was evident in the two warriors. It was felt that the fight entered the third round even and whoever managed to get it would win.

The third episode started and both looked fused. Romanov was looking for a one-leg takedown and missed. Espino took advantage of the moment to take Alexandr and take him to the canvas. The Moldovan managed to get to his feet surprisingly quickly, but couldn’t shake Juan off. They engage in a battle in the clinch and Espino lands an accidental illegal knee to the soft zones.

This was the controversial knee contact that caused Romanov to be unable to continue in the fight. This opened the door to the technical decision that surprisingly favored Romanov #DiarioMMA # UFCVegas24 #JuanEspino #Espino #Romanov pic.twitter.com/qJgczgvxGS – Diario MMA (@DiarioMma) April 18, 2021

Romanov falls to the canvas and referee Mark Smith stops the contest. Time passes and it does not seem that Alexandr is going to stand up. Enter the doctor and someone from the Moldovan corner to help with the translation. Time continues to advance and now Romanov has less than a minute to stand up and continue the fight.

Finally Alexandr tells his corner that he can’t even straighten his legs. At this moment the doctor decides to end the fight and the referee makes the announcement. As established by the rules (which we already explained in the video of a previous note), since more than half the fight has passed, we go to the judges’ cards for a technical decision.

This technical decision considers the two rounds completed, plus the 65 seconds we had in the third round. Assuming the first two rounds had been one for each fighter, the third should have been for Espino for the takedown and control. However, two of the judges consider that Romanov won the first two rounds and takes the fight.

Official decision: The referee stops the fight at 1:05 of the third round and the divided technical decision favors Romanov (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

